Clearbridge Investments LLC Reduces Position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 208,878 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 1,342 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC’s holdings in PayPal were worth $48,919,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Intrust Bank NA raised its stake in PayPal by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 11,012 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,579,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Keystone Financial Group purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $142,000. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PayPal by 4.0% during the fourth quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 127,076 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $29,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,942 shares during the period. Finally, Princeton Portfolio Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PayPal in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,421,000. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PayPal alerts:

Shares of PYPL stock opened at $239.05 on Monday. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $82.07 and a fifty-two week high of $309.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 1.38 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $262.71 and its two-hundred day moving average is $219.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $279.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 90.21, a PEG ratio of 3.53 and a beta of 1.12.

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 3rd. The credit services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $6.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.09 billion. PayPal had a net margin of 15.48% and a return on equity of 18.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.86 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

In other PayPal news, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $304.32, for a total value of $3,043,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 150,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,820,853.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Mark Britto sold 1,152 shares of PayPal stock in a transaction on Friday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.11, for a total value of $310,014.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 81,961 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,056,524.71. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,350 shares of company stock worth $67,436,768 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.12% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have commented on PYPL. Seaport Global Securities assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research note on Monday, December 7th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein assumed coverage on shares of PayPal in a research report on Wednesday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $297.00 target price for the company. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price target on shares of PayPal in a research report on Tuesday, December 22nd. BTIG Research boosted their price objective on PayPal from $300.00 to $345.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PayPal from $215.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 4th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.68.

About PayPal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

See Also: How to read a candlestick chart



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PYPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL).

Receive News & Ratings for PayPal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PayPal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.