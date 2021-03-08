Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 141,684 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its stake in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 32.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 296,122 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 141,684 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.13% of AMETEK worth $35,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of AMETEK in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. CX Institutional raised its position in AMETEK by 46.6% in the 4th quarter. CX Institutional now owns 302 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $37,000 after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new position in AMETEK in the 4th quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its stake in shares of AMETEK by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 376 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. 85.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get AMETEK alerts:

NYSE:AME opened at $122.25 on Monday. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1 year low of $54.82 and a 1 year high of $125.81. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $118.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $112.08. The stock has a market cap of $28.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.34, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a current ratio of 1.88, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 3rd. The technology company reported $1.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.20 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.29% and a net margin of 18.77%. AMETEK’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that AMETEK, Inc. will post 3.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. This is an increase from AMETEK’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.65%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.18%.

In other AMETEK news, CEO David A. Zapico sold 83,040 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.72, for a total value of $9,775,468.80. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 251,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $29,601,047.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Tony J. Ciampitti sold 14,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total value of $1,660,496.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 48,635 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,738,930. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 163,344 shares of company stock worth $19,300,010 over the last ninety days. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $131.00 to $133.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. DA Davidson reissued a “buy” rating on shares of AMETEK in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on AMETEK from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered AMETEK from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $111.11.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc manufactures and sells electronic instruments and electromechanical devices worldwide. It operates through two segments, Electronic Instruments (EIG) and Electromechanical (EMG). The company's EIG segment offers advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power, and industrial markets; process and analytical instruments for the oil and gas, petrochemical, pharmaceutical, semiconductor, automation, and food and beverage industries; and instruments to the laboratory equipment, ultra-precision manufacturing, medical, and test and measurement markets.

See Also: Recession

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.