Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 163,332 Shares of Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its stake in Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) by 16.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 849,102 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,332 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.49% of Service Co. International worth $41,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Canton Hathaway LLC bought a new stake in Service Co. International in the 3rd quarter worth $60,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the first quarter valued at about $60,000. Simon Quick Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Service Co. International in the fourth quarter valued at about $66,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Service Co. International during the third quarter valued at about $91,000. 83.41% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered Service Co. International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $51.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.17.

Shares of Service Co. International stock opened at $47.50 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06. Service Co. International has a 12-month low of $33.93 and a 12-month high of $54.67. The company has a market cap of $8.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.63, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 0.69. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.69 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $47.66.

Service Co. International (NYSE:SCI) last announced its earnings results on Sunday, February 14th. The company reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.22. Service Co. International had a net margin of 13.62% and a return on equity of 24.63%. The firm had revenue of $970.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $974.40 million. Analysts predict that Service Co. International will post 2.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.21 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 12th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.77%. Service Co. International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 44.21%.

In other news, VP Elisabeth G. Nash sold 46,700 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.13, for a total value of $2,294,371.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 168,134 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,260,423.42. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Service Co. International Company Profile

Service Corporation International provides deathcare products and services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through Funeral and Cemetery segments. Its funeral service and cemetery operations comprise funeral service locations, cemeteries, funeral service/cemetery combination locations, crematoria, and other businesses.

