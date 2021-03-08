Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 24,282 Shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its holdings in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 3.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 641,766 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 24,282 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned approximately 0.59% of Owens Corning worth $48,620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC bought a new position in Owens Corning during the third quarter worth $36,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Owens Corning during the fourth quarter valued at about $40,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Owens Corning by 1,555.6% during the fourth quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 745 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Owens Corning by 46.5% during the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 595 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust acquired a new stake in shares of Owens Corning in the 4th quarter valued at about $143,000. 91.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on OC shares. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Owens Corning from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Longbow Research boosted their price target on shares of Owens Corning from $80.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $82.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Owens Corning from $77.00 to $88.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $109.95.

OC stock opened at $80.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The firm has a market cap of $8.48 billion, a PE ratio of -16.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.54. The business has a 50 day moving average of $82.68 and a 200-day moving average of $74.53. Owens Corning has a 12-month low of $28.56 and a 12-month high of $87.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 16th. The construction company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by $0.52. Owens Corning had a positive return on equity of 11.99% and a negative net margin of 7.94%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.13 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Owens Corning will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 5th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 4th. Owens Corning’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.91%.

Owens Corning announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase program on Thursday, December 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback 10,000,000 shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the construction company to reacquire shares of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Owens Corning Company Profile

Owens Corning, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells glass fiber reinforcements and other materials for composites; and residential, commercial, and industrial building materials worldwide. It operates in three segments: Composites, Insulation, and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber; and manufactures and sells glass fiber products in the form of fabrics, non-wovens, and other specialized products.

