Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 36,586 Shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Clearbridge Investments LLC lowered its position in shares of ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,095,170 shares of the energy producer’s stock after selling 36,586 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.10% of ConocoPhillips worth $43,796,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Intrust Bank NA grew its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 38,136 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,525,000 after buying an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Fiduciary Planning LLC acquired a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter worth $64,000. Legg Mason Asset Management Japan Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips in the fourth quarter valued at $533,000. Aufman Associates Inc acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the fourth quarter valued at about $201,000. Finally, QS Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. QS Investors LLC now owns 172,233 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $6,888,000 after purchasing an additional 6,589 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ConocoPhillips stock opened at $58.34 on Monday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $39.55. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. ConocoPhillips has a 12 month low of $20.84 and a 12 month high of $59.49. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -51.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.03 and a beta of 1.85.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 1st. The energy producer reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.06. ConocoPhillips had a negative return on equity of 0.02% and a negative net margin of 5.66%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.76 EPS. Analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post -0.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th were given a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 11th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is 47.91%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on COP shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell upped their price target on ConocoPhillips from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on ConocoPhillips in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, January 19th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on shares of ConocoPhillips in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. They set a $54.00 price target for the company. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 14th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.32.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. The company primarily engages in the conventional and tight oil reservoirs, shale gas, heavy oil, LNG, oil sands, and other production operations.

