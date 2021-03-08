Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 411,750 Shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited (NASDAQ:MLCO) by 12.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,954,300 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,750 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 0.64% of Melco Resorts & Entertainment worth $54,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new stake in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the fourth quarter worth $78,000. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ grew its holdings in Melco Resorts & Entertainment by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 7,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares during the last quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co acquired a new stake in Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the 3rd quarter valued at about $176,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment in the third quarter worth about $177,000. Finally, Guggenheim Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment during the third quarter worth approximately $177,000. 41.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MLCO shares. Macquarie lowered shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $20.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, January 7th. CLSA upgraded Melco Resorts & Entertainment from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on Melco Resorts & Entertainment from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Melco Resorts & Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Melco Resorts & Entertainment presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.23.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment stock opened at $21.91 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -10.48, a PEG ratio of 135.39 and a beta of 1.76. The business has a 50-day moving average of $18.00 and a 200-day moving average of $17.86. Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited has a 1 year low of $10.81 and a 1 year high of $23.65.

Melco Resorts & Entertainment (NASDAQ:MLCO) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 25th. The company reported ($0.40) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.20. Melco Resorts & Entertainment had a negative net margin of 37.56% and a negative return on equity of 45.84%. The business had revenue of $528.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $526.82 million. Research analysts anticipate that Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited will post -2.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Melco Resorts & Entertainment

Melco Resorts & Entertainment Limited, through its subsidiaries, develops, owns, and operates casino gaming and entertainment casino resort facilities in Asia. It owns and operates City of Dreams, an integrated casino resort that has 500 gaming tables and 800 gaming machines; approximately 1,400 hotel rooms and suites; a wet stage performance theater with approximately 2,000 seats; approximately 30 restaurants and bars, and 150 retail outlets; and recreation and leisure facilities, including health and fitness clubs, swimming pools, spa and salons, and banquet and meeting facilities.

