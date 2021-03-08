Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 5,478 Shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT)

Clearbridge Investments LLC cut its position in shares of Euronet Worldwide, Inc. (NASDAQ:EEFT) by 1.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 300,598 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 5,478 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned about 0.57% of Euronet Worldwide worth $43,563,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 29.0% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 74,624 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $10,815,000 after buying an additional 16,773 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 11.3% during the 4th quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,397 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $492,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the period. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund increased its position in Euronet Worldwide by 108.9% during the 4th quarter. Illinois Municipal Retirement Fund now owns 9,660 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,400,000 after purchasing an additional 5,035 shares during the period. FIL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide in the 4th quarter worth approximately $14,512,000. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Euronet Worldwide by 12.6% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 71,076 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,461,000 after purchasing an additional 7,945 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.94% of the company’s stock.

EEFT opened at $164.67 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $8.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 310.70 and a beta of 1.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.85, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $141.39 and its 200-day moving average price is $120.38. Euronet Worldwide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.27 and a 52-week high of $165.19.

Euronet Worldwide (NASDAQ:EEFT) last released its earnings results on Monday, February 8th. The business services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.39. Euronet Worldwide had a net margin of 1.33% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company had revenue of $706.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $654.94 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.63 EPS. Euronet Worldwide’s revenue was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Euronet Worldwide, Inc. will post 2.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EEFT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on Euronet Worldwide from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Truist raised their price objective on Euronet Worldwide from $195.00 to $225.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. Smith Barney Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a report on Monday, November 16th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $112.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Monday, November 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on shares of Euronet Worldwide from $110.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.91.

About Euronet Worldwide

Euronet Worldwide, Inc provides payment and transaction processing and distribution solutions to financial institutions, retailers, service providers, and individual consumers worldwide. The company's Electronic Fund Transfer (EFT) Processing segment provides electronic payment solutions, including automated teller machine (ATM) cash withdrawal and deposit services, ATM network participation, outsourced ATM and point-of-sale (POS) management solutions, credit and debit card outsourcing, card issuing, and merchant acquiring services.

