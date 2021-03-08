Clearbridge Investments LLC Sells 6,833 Shares of GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX)

Clearbridge Investments LLC decreased its position in GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 657,503 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 6,833 shares during the quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC owned 1.88% of GATX worth $54,691,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 21.9% during the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 2,236,557 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $142,581,000 after buying an additional 401,795 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in GATX by 16.4% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,145 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $137,592,000 after acquiring an additional 233,111 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund grew its position in GATX by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 303,740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,265,000 after acquiring an additional 6,737 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in GATX by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 198,716 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $16,529,000 after purchasing an additional 3,750 shares during the period. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore lifted its position in GATX by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 158,723 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,239,000 after purchasing an additional 10,540 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, SVP Niyi Adedoyin sold 1,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.12, for a total value of $137,368.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,705.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Necati Gokce Tezel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.61, for a total value of $249,025.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 54,684 shares of company stock valued at $5,198,419. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

GATX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of GATX from $84.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of GATX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $93.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $83.60.

GATX opened at $97.48 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.69, a quick ratio of 4.22 and a current ratio of 4.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.42 billion, a PE ratio of 18.19 and a beta of 1.04. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $94.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $79.08. GATX Co. has a 52-week low of $50.69 and a 52-week high of $101.16.

GATX (NYSE:GATX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.86 by ($0.36). GATX had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 9.01%. The company had revenue of $304.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $301.53 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.36 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that GATX Co. will post 4.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.05%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 36.30%.

GATX Company Profile

GATX Corporation leases, operates, manages, and remarkets assets primarily in the rail market worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

