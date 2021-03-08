Clearbridge Investments LLC Takes Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Clearbridge Investments LLC acquired a new position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 504,949 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $37,962,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. IFG Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 8,593 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $646,000 after buying an additional 138 shares during the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its holdings in Micron Technology by 35.5% in the third quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 573 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. CX Institutional increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 16.5% during the fourth quarter. CX Institutional now owns 1,103 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 932 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $70,000 after purchasing an additional 182 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eastover Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Micron Technology by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Eastover Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,265 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $772,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.43% of the company’s stock.

In other news, SVP April S. Arnzen sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.13, for a total value of $1,186,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 88,888 shares in the company, valued at $7,033,707.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO David Zinsner sold 9,051 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.17, for a total value of $653,210.67. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 129,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,325,374.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 100,120 shares of company stock worth $7,969,167 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Mizuho increased their price target on Micron Technology from $85.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell increased their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $113.00 in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of Micron Technology in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 target price on the stock. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Micron Technology from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of Micron Technology from $57.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $95.06.

Shares of NASDAQ:MU opened at $88.93 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.65 and its 200-day moving average price is $64.62. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 1 year low of $31.13 and a 1 year high of $95.75. The firm has a market capitalization of $99.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 2.91 and a quick ratio of 1.94.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 6th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.78 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.71 by $0.07. Micron Technology had a net margin of 13.59% and a return on equity of 8.46%. The business had revenue of $5.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.66 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers memory and storage technologies, including DRAM, NAND, NOR, and 3D XPoint memory under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

