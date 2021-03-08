ClearOne (NASDAQ:CLRO) Trading 8.5% Higher

ClearOne, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLRO) shares traded up 8.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $3.82 and last traded at $3.72. 458,518 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 333% from the average session volume of 105,785 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.43.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $2.51. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a current ratio of 2.88. The firm has a market cap of $69.81 million, a PE ratio of -8.33 and a beta of 1.50.

Get ClearOne alerts:

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CLRO. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of ClearOne in the 4th quarter valued at about $275,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of ClearOne by 29.3% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 468,660 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 106,231 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in ClearOne during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in ClearOne by 5.7% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 59,750 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $136,000 after acquiring an additional 3,246 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.05% of the company’s stock.

ClearOne, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells conferencing, collaboration, and network streaming solutions for voice and visual communications in the United States and internationally. The company offers a range of audio conferencing products, including professional audio conferencing and sound-reinforcement products for use in enterprise, healthcare, education and distance learning, government, legal, and finance organizations; mid-tier premium conferencing products for smaller rooms, and small and medium businesses, which interface with video and Web conferencing systems; USB-based personal and group speakerphones that could be used with PCs, laptops, tablets, smartphones, and other portable devices; and traditional tabletop conferencing phones used in conference rooms and offices.

Recommended Story: Market Timing

Receive News & Ratings for ClearOne Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ClearOne and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.