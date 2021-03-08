ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) to Post FY2023 Earnings of $0.45 Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLPT) – Research analysts at B. Riley raised their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of ClearPoint Neuro in a research note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst A. D’silva now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $0.45 for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.39. B. Riley has a “Buy” rating and a $38.00 price target on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of ClearPoint Neuro from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 22nd.

Shares of CLPT stock opened at $17.34 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.51 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.47, a current ratio of 5.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.51. The firm has a market cap of $337.52 million, a PE ratio of -39.41 and a beta of 1.15. ClearPoint Neuro has a 12 month low of $2.86 and a 12 month high of $31.29.

ClearPoint Neuro (NASDAQ:CLPT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by $0.04. ClearPoint Neuro had a negative net margin of 55.55% and a negative return on equity of 309.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 2,640.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,327 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after purchasing an additional 39,819 shares during the last quarter. Parian Global Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $7,359,000. One68 Global Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $166,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new position in shares of ClearPoint Neuro in the fourth quarter valued at $845,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of ClearPoint Neuro by 88.2% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 21,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $334,000 after purchasing an additional 9,852 shares during the last quarter. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ClearPoint Neuro Company Profile

ClearPoint Neuro, Inc operates as a medical device company primarily in the United States. The company develops and commercializes platforms for performing minimally invasive surgical procedures in the brain and heart under direct, and intra-procedural magnetic resonance imaging (MRI) guidance. It offers ClearPoint system, a neuro-navigation system designed for insertion of catheters, electrodes, and laser fibers to treat various neurological diseases and conditions, as well as for performing biopsies.

