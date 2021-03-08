Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” from Analysts

Shares of Clearway Energy, Inc. (NYSE:CWEN) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the six brokerages that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

CWEN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Clearway Energy from $27.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Clearway Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a research report on Monday. Finally, Seaport Global Securities downgraded shares of Clearway Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 272.2% in the third quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,327,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,786,000 after acquiring an additional 970,741 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 128.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 762,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,350,000 after acquiring an additional 428,956 shares during the period. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Clearway Energy by 323.8% in the fourth quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP now owns 307,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,817,000 after acquiring an additional 234,910 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Clearway Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $5,128,000. Finally, FWL Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Clearway Energy during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,246,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.98% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CWEN stock traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $27.94. The company had a trading volume of 55,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 888,374. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.63 billion, a PE ratio of 77.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.84. Clearway Energy has a one year low of $16.12 and a one year high of $37.23. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.72 and its 200 day moving average is $29.62.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 15th. Investors of record on Monday, March 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.324 per share. This represents a $1.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.64%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 26th. This is an increase from Clearway Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Clearway Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -1,300.00%.

Clearway Energy Company Profile

Clearway Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, acquires, owns, and operates contracted renewable energy and conventional generation, and thermal infrastructure assets in the United States. As of October 12, 2020, it had contracted generation portfolio of 7,000 megawatts (MWs) of wind, solar, and natural gas-fired power generation facilities, as well as district energy systems.

