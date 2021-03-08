Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) Coverage Initiated at Citigroup

Investment analysts at Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of Cloopen Group (NYSE:RAAS) in a report released on Monday, Analyst Price Targets reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup’s target price indicates a potential upside of 58.64% from the stock’s previous close.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Cloopen Group in a research note on Friday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $16.20 price objective for the company.

Get Cloopen Group alerts:

Cloopen Group stock traded down $2.73 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $17.02. The company had a trading volume of 46,090 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,946,128. Cloopen Group has a 52 week low of $16.60 and a 52 week high of $59.00.

Cloopen Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based communications solutions in the People's Republic of China. The company offers a suite of cloud-based communications solutions, which include communications platform as a service, cloud-based contact centers, and cloud-based unified communications and collaborations.

Further Reading: What Is Dividend Yield and How Do You Calculate It?

Receive News & Ratings for Cloopen Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cloopen Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.