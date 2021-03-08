CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) CEO David H. Li Sells 38,000 Shares

CMC Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCMP) CEO David H. Li sold 38,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.67, for a total value of $6,257,460.00.

Shares of NASDAQ:CCMP traded down $4.51 during trading on Monday, hitting $160.03. The company had a trading volume of 6,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 202,119. The stock has a market cap of $4.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $166.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $153.88. CMC Materials, Inc. has a one year low of $85.26 and a one year high of $179.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 3.18 and a quick ratio of 2.30.

CMC Materials (NASDAQ:CCMP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.92 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.19. The company had revenue of $287.86 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $278.34 million. CMC Materials had a net margin of 12.79% and a return on equity of 21.30%. CMC Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that CMC Materials, Inc. will post 7.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 23rd will be issued a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 22nd. This is an increase from CMC Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. CMC Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.56%.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new stake in CMC Materials in the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CMC Materials during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CMC Materials in the fourth quarter valued at $31,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CMC Materials by 120.4% during the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 227 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 87.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CCMP. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CMC Materials from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 10th. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered CMC Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, November 13th. Loop Capital dropped their target price on shares of CMC Materials from $187.00 to $170.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. The Goldman Sachs Group raised CMC Materials from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $143.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Monday, January 18th. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on CMC Materials from $140.00 to $150.00 in a report on Monday, January 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $159.56.

About CMC Materials

CMC Materials, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides consumable materials to semiconductor manufacturers, and pipeline and adjacent industry customers in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Electronic Materials and Performance Materials.

