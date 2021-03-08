CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) Reaches New 1-Year High at $216.75

CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $216.75 and last traded at $214.04, with a volume of 2445566 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $213.92.

Several research firms recently weighed in on CME. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of CME Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $205.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of CME Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $196.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Rosenblatt Securities reduced their price target on shares of CME Group from $140.00 to $135.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 6th. Finally, Barclays increased their price target on shares of CME Group from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. CME Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $192.00.

The business has a 50 day moving average of $191.45 and a 200 day moving average of $176.98. The company has a market cap of $76.84 billion, a PE ratio of 36.04 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The financial services provider reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.36 by $0.03. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.22% and a net margin of 43.68%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.10 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that CME Group Inc. will post 6.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be paid a $0.90 dividend. This is a positive change from CME Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.85. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 50.00%.

In other CME Group news, insider Julie Winkler sold 4,059 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.02, for a total transaction of $734,760.18. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,511,199.42. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $178.44, for a total value of $71,376.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 29,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,249,169.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 26,759 shares of company stock valued at $5,125,436 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CME. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the fourth quarter valued at $633,046,000. Harding Loevner LP bought a new position in shares of CME Group during the third quarter valued at $265,346,000. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 158.3% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 2,089,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,395,000 after acquiring an additional 1,280,576 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 57.5% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,346,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $609,275,000 after acquiring an additional 1,221,421 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of CME Group by 53.6% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,416,845 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,987,000 after acquiring an additional 843,717 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.88% of the company’s stock.

CME Group Company Profile (NASDAQ:CME)

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers futures and options products based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, agricultural commodities, energy, and metals, as well as fixed income products through its electronic trading platforms, open outcry, and privately negotiated transactions.

