CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Increases Dividend to $0.13 Per Share

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) declared an annual dividend on Monday, March 8th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 20th will be given a dividend of 0.131 per share on Wednesday, May 5th. This represents a yield of 0.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 19th. This is a positive change from CNH Industrial’s previous annual dividend of $0.12.

CNHI stock traded up $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $15.71. The company had a trading volume of 4,779,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,547,124. The company has a market capitalization of $21.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.49 and a beta of 1.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.82. CNH Industrial has a 1-year low of $5.06 and a 1-year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a current ratio of 6.14 and a quick ratio of 4.82.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.51 billion. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. CNH Industrial’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.20 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

CNHI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet upgraded CNH Industrial from a “d” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research report on Thursday, February 18th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 11th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded CNH Industrial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. CNH Industrial presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.50.

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

