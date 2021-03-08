CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.43

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.43 and last traded at $15.32, with a volume of 30219 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.07.

Several research analysts recently commented on CNHI shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on CNH Industrial from $9.50 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America upgraded CNH Industrial from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $13.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut CNH Industrial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, February 8th. Oppenheimer initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Monday, December 14th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup initiated coverage on CNH Industrial in a research note on Thursday, February 18th. They set a “buy” rating and a $19.00 price objective on the stock. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $13.50.

Get CNH Industrial alerts:

The firm has a market capitalization of $21.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.76 and a beta of 1.69. The business has a fifty day moving average of $14.14 and a 200-day moving average of $10.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.14, a quick ratio of 4.82 and a current ratio of 6.14.

CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 2nd. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.15. CNH Industrial had a positive return on equity of 4.68% and a negative net margin of 2.15%. The business had revenue of $8.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that CNH Industrial will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 20.1% in the fourth quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 36,900,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,800,000 after purchasing an additional 6,179,502 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 30,215,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,763,000 after purchasing an additional 362,822 shares during the period. Bank of Italy lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Italy now owns 18,474,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,067,000 after purchasing an additional 737,245 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in CNH Industrial in the fourth quarter worth approximately $145,309,000. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership lifted its position in CNH Industrial by 35.2% in the third quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 10,164,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,213,000 after purchasing an additional 2,648,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

About CNH Industrial (NYSE:CNHI)

CNH Industrial N.V. designs, produces, markets, sells, and finances agricultural and construction equipment, trucks, commercial vehicles, buses, specialty vehicles, and powertrain products in North America, Europe, South America, and internationally. The company's Agriculture segment offers farm machinery and implements, including two- and four-wheel drive tractors, crawler tractors, combines, cotton pickers, grape and sugar cane harvesters, hay and forage equipment, planting and seeding equipment, soil preparation and cultivation implements, and material handling equipment under the New Holland Agriculture, Case IH, STEYR, Miller, Kongskilde, Ã-verum, and JF brands.

Recommended Story: Why is the LIBOR significant?

Receive News & Ratings for CNH Industrial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CNH Industrial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.