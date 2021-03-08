CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) Position Lessened by Renaissance Technologies LLC

Renaissance Technologies LLC trimmed its position in shares of CNOOC Limited (NYSE:CEO) by 38.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 671,613 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 426,361 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC owned about 0.15% of CNOOC worth $61,553,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 42.3% during the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 481 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 143 shares in the last quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CNOOC during the third quarter worth $48,000. Advisory Services Network LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 206.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 750 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $69,000 after acquiring an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 400 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $117,000 after acquiring an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of CNOOC by 34.1% during the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 368 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

CNOOC stock opened at $119.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 1.93. The company has a market capitalization of $53.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.08 and a beta of 1.10. CNOOC Limited has a one year low of $81.11 and a one year high of $135.21. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $111.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $103.60.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on CNOOC in a report on Sunday, November 22nd. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of CNOOC from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $114.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 28th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of CNOOC from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 4th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $108.50.

CNOOC Profile

CNOOC Limited, an investment holding company, explores for, develops, produces, and sells crude oil and natural gas in offshore China, Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, Argentina, Indonesia, Uganda, Iraq, Brazil, Guyana, Russia, Australia, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: E&P, Trading Business, and Corporate.

