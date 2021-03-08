Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) Expected to Post Earnings of $1.17 Per Share

Brokerages predict that Coherent, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHR) will report $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Coherent’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $1.13 to $1.20. Coherent reported earnings of $0.61 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 91.8%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Wednesday, May 26th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Coherent will report full year earnings of $5.54 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $5.52 to $5.56. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $8.82 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $8.70 to $8.94. Zacks’ EPS averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Coherent.

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 9th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.20. Coherent had a positive return on equity of 3.41% and a negative net margin of 33.70%. The company had revenue of $326.05 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $318.22 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Benchmark downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 11th. TheStreet upgraded Coherent from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Longbow Research downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Coherent from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Coherent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.56.

Coherent stock opened at $235.18 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 2.93 and a current ratio of 4.52. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $217.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $148.88. The company has a market cap of $5.75 billion, a PE ratio of -13.68 and a beta of 1.54. Coherent has a fifty-two week low of $78.21 and a fifty-two week high of $264.64.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of COHR. Vantage Consulting Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Coherent in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Tompkins Financial Corp acquired a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $49,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in Coherent by 462.3% in the 3rd quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 596 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $66,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new position in Coherent in the 4th quarter worth about $105,000. Finally, Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coherent in the 3rd quarter worth about $210,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.82% of the company’s stock.

About Coherent

Coherent, Inc provides lasers, laser-based technologies, and laser-based system solutions for a range of scientific, commercial, and industrial research applications. It operates in two segments, OEM Laser Sources and Industrial Lasers & Systems. The company designs, manufactures, markets, and services lasers, laser tools, precision optics, and related accessories; and laser measurement and control products.

