Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) Shares Purchased by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Coherus BioSciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHRS) by 16.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 360,344 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 51,120 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned about 0.50% of Coherus BioSciences worth $6,263,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of CHRS. Perceptive Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 566.9% in the 3rd quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 3,636,485 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $66,693,000 after acquiring an additional 3,091,200 shares during the last quarter. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $28,354,000. HealthInvest Partners AB acquired a new position in Coherus BioSciences during the fourth quarter valued at $10,428,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 71.8% during the 4th quarter. Peregrine Capital Management LLC now owns 901,787 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $15,673,000 after buying an additional 376,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Coherus BioSciences by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,528,350 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $182,984,000 after buying an additional 317,618 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, insider Vladimir Vexler sold 17,626 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.05, for a total value of $318,149.30. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Jean-Frederic Viret sold 46,144 shares of Coherus BioSciences stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.95, for a total value of $920,572.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 66,270 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,572 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 15.86% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on CHRS shares. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $33.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Coherus BioSciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Coherus BioSciences from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 19th. Finally, Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Coherus BioSciences from $30.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $25.43.

Shares of Coherus BioSciences stock opened at $15.83 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.76, a PEG ratio of 9.34 and a beta of 1.57. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $17.76 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $17.99. Coherus BioSciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.86 and a 12 month high of $22.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 5.45 and a quick ratio of 5.18.

Coherus BioSciences (NASDAQ:CHRS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 23rd. The biotechnology company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by ($0.13). Coherus BioSciences had a return on equity of 90.98% and a net margin of 33.06%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coherus BioSciences, Inc. will post 1.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Coherus BioSciences

Coherus BioSciences, Inc, a commercial-stage biotherapeutics company, focuses on the biosimilar market worldwide. It markets UDENYCA, a long-acting granulocyte stimulating colony factor, which stimulates production of granulocytes in order to promote the body's ability to fight infections. The company sells UDENYCA in the United States.

