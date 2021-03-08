Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Expected to Earn Q1 2022 Earnings of $0.71 Per Share

Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) – Stock analysts at B. Riley issued their Q1 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Cohu in a note issued to investors on Friday, March 5th. B. Riley analyst C. Ellis forecasts that the semiconductor company will earn $0.71 per share for the quarter. B. Riley currently has a “Buy” rating and a $74.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Cohu’s Q2 2022 earnings at $0.87 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $0.93 EPS and Q4 2022 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Craig Hallum raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson raised their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Cohu has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

COHU opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.79. The company’s 50 day moving average is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average is $30.74. Cohu has a 12-month low of $8.89 and a 12-month high of $51.86.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%.

In other news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 387,056 shares in the company, valued at $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Cohu by 19.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $95,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its position in Cohu by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 92,825 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in Cohu by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 24,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $944,000 after purchasing an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its position in Cohu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penbrook Management LLC bought a new stake in Cohu in the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Cohu Company Profile

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

