Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Holdings Trimmed by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 3.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 288,688 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 11,173 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned 0.69% of Cohu worth $11,022,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COHU. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Cohu during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Cohu by 327.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares in the last quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund grew its position in Cohu by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 17,063 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in Cohu by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 114,794 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,973,000 after purchasing an additional 9,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tygh Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Cohu by 99.3% during the 3rd quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 285,094 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,898,000 after purchasing an additional 142,064 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on COHU. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Craig Hallum boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. DA Davidson boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Finally, B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $44.25.

COHU stock opened at $40.18 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu, Inc. has a 1 year low of $8.89 and a 1 year high of $51.86. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $30.74. The firm has a market cap of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. As a group, analysts forecast that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 387,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $18,578,688. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,764,000. Company insiders own 3.07% of the company’s stock.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

