Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) Shares Sold by Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC

Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC lowered its position in Cohu, Inc. (NASDAQ:COHU) by 26.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 144,863 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 51,876 shares during the quarter. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC owned 0.35% of Cohu worth $5,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Penbrook Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Cohu in the third quarter valued at about $36,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Cohu by 327.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 10,351 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $178,000 after purchasing an additional 7,930 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Cohu by 35.8% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,885 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $225,000 after purchasing an additional 1,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sterling Manor Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cohu during the 4th quarter worth approximately $278,000. 84.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages have commented on COHU. Craig Hallum increased their target price on Cohu from $45.00 to $73.00 in a report on Friday, February 12th. B. Riley lifted their price objective on Cohu from $72.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Cohu from $38.00 to $43.00 in a report on Thursday, December 17th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on shares of Cohu from $50.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Finally, DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Cohu from $33.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.25.

NASDAQ COHU opened at $40.18 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $45.72 and its 200 day moving average price is $30.74. The company has a current ratio of 3.03, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Cohu, Inc. has a twelve month low of $8.89 and a twelve month high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a PE ratio of -36.20 and a beta of 1.79.

Cohu (NASDAQ:COHU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 10th. The semiconductor company reported $0.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.12. Cohu had a negative net margin of 7.98% and a positive return on equity of 1.57%. Equities analysts predict that Cohu, Inc. will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

In other Cohu news, Director James A. Donahue sold 20,000 shares of Cohu stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.66, for a total value of $893,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 374,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,719,766.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 60,000 shares of company stock worth $2,764,000. 3.07% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cohu, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides semiconductor test and inspection handlers, micro-electro mechanical system (MEMS) test modules, test contactors, thermal sub-systems, semiconductor automated test equipment (ATE), and bare board printed circuit board (PCB) test systems for semiconductor and electronics manufacturers, and test subcontractors in Germany, the United States, Japan, Malaysia, the Philippines, and internationally.

