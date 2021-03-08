CoinDeal Token (CDL) Reaches 24 Hour Trading Volume of $1,279.00

CoinDeal Token (CURRENCY:CDL) traded up 13.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. CoinDeal Token has a market cap of $1.20 million and approximately $1,279.00 worth of CoinDeal Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, CoinDeal Token has traded up 47.2% against the dollar. One CoinDeal Token coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0257 or 0.00000050 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 12.3% against the dollar and now trades at $31.13 or 0.00060615 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.20 or 0.00826031 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 18.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009669 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $13.73 or 0.00026734 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $31.33 or 0.00061005 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.54 or 0.00030267 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.33 or 0.00041538 BTC.

About CoinDeal Token

CDL is a coin. CoinDeal Token’s total supply is 50,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 46,842,401 coins. The Reddit community for CoinDeal Token is https://reddit.com/r/CoinDeal . CoinDeal Token’s official website is token.coindeal.com . CoinDeal Token’s official Twitter account is @coindeal_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Coindeal is one of the largest exchanges in Europe with more than 40 cryptocurrencies pairs in offer, including the most popular ones such as: Ethereum, Bitcoin or Litecoin and FIAT currencies such as Euro (EUR), Dollar (USD), British pound (GBP), Polish zloty (PLN), Ruble (RUB), Swiss franc (CHF) and Korean won (KRW). The company actively provide its users with the opportunity to participate in the development of CoinDeal, so by voting for new cryptocurrency users can decide which of them will be added to the exchange. The platform has the highest SSL standard security integrated with Cloudflare functionality. User accounts are protected by a multi-level 2FA verification. For the withdrawal of funds, it is necessary to have an email confirmation, which is also required when using the platform with new IP addresses. 90% of user funds are stored on cold wallets protected by Multisignature. CoinDeal Token (CDL) is the Coindeal exchange native coin, which allows users to earn passive income when staking it under specific conditions. “

Buying and Selling CoinDeal Token

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinDeal Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinDeal Token should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoinDeal Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

