CoinEx Token Price Reaches $0.0242 (CET)

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. CoinEx Token has a market cap of $17.18 million and approximately $1.06 million worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoinEx Token coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0242 or 0.00000048 BTC on major exchanges. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded up 6.2% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get CoinEx Token alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $29.72 or 0.00058462 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $402.61 or 0.00791852 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.72 or 0.00009290 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000311 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.22 or 0.00026009 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.84 or 0.00060653 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.79 or 0.00029090 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.07 or 0.00041434 BTC.

About CoinEx Token

CoinEx Token (CRYPTO:CET) is a coin. It was first traded on March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org . CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinEx Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for CoinEx Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoinEx Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.