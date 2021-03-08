CoinFi (COFI) Reaches 24-Hour Trading Volume of $83,585.00

CoinFi (CURRENCY:COFI) traded down 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on March 8th. During the last week, CoinFi has traded up 51.8% against the U.S. dollar. One CoinFi token can currently be purchased for $0.0027 or 0.00000005 BTC on major exchanges. CoinFi has a market capitalization of $569,976.37 and $83,585.00 worth of CoinFi was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $30.58 or 0.00060162 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $405.77 or 0.00798367 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 13.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.82 or 0.00009483 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000313 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.63 or 0.00026824 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.65 or 0.00030798 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $30.94 or 0.00060885 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001969 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $20.87 or 0.00041054 BTC.

CoinFi Token Profile

COFI is a token. It was first traded on January 26th, 2018. CoinFi’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,403,034 tokens. The official website for CoinFi is www.coinfi.com . CoinFi’s official message board is medium.com/coinfi . CoinFi’s official Twitter account is @coin_fi and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CoinFi

