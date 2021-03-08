Coinlancer Trading 8.5% Higher Over Last Week (CL)

Coinlancer (CURRENCY:CL) traded 1.4% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. In the last week, Coinlancer has traded up 8.5% against the US dollar. One Coinlancer token can currently be bought for $0.0252 or 0.00000049 BTC on major exchanges. Coinlancer has a total market cap of $2.00 million and approximately $371,926.00 worth of Coinlancer was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 11.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.18 or 0.00060710 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $424.12 or 0.00825664 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 17.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.97 or 0.00009666 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000309 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.69 or 0.00026656 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001947 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $31.38 or 0.00061085 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $15.55 or 0.00030269 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001948 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $21.27 or 0.00041408 BTC.

Coinlancer Profile

CL is a token. Coinlancer’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 79,619,229 tokens. Coinlancer’s official message board is medium.com/@coinlancer . Coinlancer’s official Twitter account is @Coin_Lancer and its Facebook page is accessible here . Coinlancer’s official website is www.coinlancer.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinLancer is a freelancing platform that will use the Ethereum blockchain to mitigate the issues in the contemporary freelance. The platform will feature smart contracts based escrow mechanism to ease the interaction between clients and freelancers, fair dispute settlements, secure payments, less transaction fees, identity thief elimination, elimination of fake reviews and unbiased dispute resolution. CoinLancer token (CL) is an ERC-20 token that will be used to pay fees when using the smart contract feature, and also will work as the medium of exchange between clients and freelancers. “

