Coinsbit Token Price Up 4.7% Over Last Week (CNB)

Coinsbit Token (CURRENCY:CNB) traded 5.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on March 8th. In the last week, Coinsbit Token has traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. Coinsbit Token has a market capitalization of $1.30 million and $214,563.00 worth of Coinsbit Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Coinsbit Token coin can now be purchased for $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 11.1% against the dollar and now trades at $30.90 or 0.00059671 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 8.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $422.25 or 0.00815306 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 16.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.90 or 0.00009454 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000308 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.60 or 0.00026267 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001931 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 4.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $31.53 or 0.00060881 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $15.64 or 0.00030189 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001932 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00041060 BTC.

Coinsbit Token Profile

Coinsbit Token (CRYPTO:CNB) is a coin. Its genesis date was October 8th, 2019. Coinsbit Token’s total supply is 1,350,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 1,331,266,628 coins. The official website for Coinsbit Token is coinsbit.io . Coinsbit Token’s official Twitter account is @c0insbit and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Based in Estonia, CoinsBit is a multi-cryptocurrency exchange platform. It allows users to perform crypto or/and fiat transactions by giving orders to buy and sell using the available pairs. CoinsBit does not charge fees for trading or deposit funds, only withdrawals will be charged depending on the currency in question. In addition, it provides multi-language support available 24/7. CNB Coin is a service token of the Coinsbit exchange. The token was designed with the goal of optimizing the user experience and providing access to enhanced features on the exchange. “

