CoinUs Trading 2% Lower Over Last 7 Days (CNUS)

CoinUs (CURRENCY:CNUS) traded 1.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on March 8th. CoinUs has a market cap of $1.22 million and $43.00 worth of CoinUs was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, CoinUs has traded 2% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CoinUs coin can now be purchased for $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

About CoinUs

CoinUs is a coin. CoinUs’ total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 340,000,000 coins. The official message board for CoinUs is medium.com/@coinus.official . CoinUs’ official Twitter account is @CoinUs_Official and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinUs is www.coinus.io

According to CryptoCompare, “CoinUs is an integrated business platform with a focus on the individual's value and experience to provide Human-to-Blockchain Interface. Using CNUS token, the user can become a network operator to create their own network and utilize various CoinUs services from the Wallet Network. “

CoinUs Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinUs directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire CoinUs should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy CoinUs using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

