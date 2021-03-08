Colliers Securities Reiterates Buy Rating for BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)

BIOLASE (NASDAQ:BIOL)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Colliers Securities in a report issued on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They presently have a $1.15 target price on the medical technology company’s stock. Colliers Securities’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 53.33% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised BIOLASE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 24th. Maxim Group raised their price target on shares of BIOLASE from $1.00 to $2.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 26th.

NASDAQ BIOL opened at $0.75 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $109.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.15 and a beta of 1.98. BIOLASE has a twelve month low of $0.21 and a twelve month high of $1.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The business’s fifty day moving average is $1.09 and its 200 day moving average is $0.52.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Orion Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BIOLASE during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of BIOLASE by 1,908.5% in the 3rd quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 269,185 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 255,783 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of BIOLASE in the 4th quarter valued at $75,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new stake in shares of BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth $82,000. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in BIOLASE during the fourth quarter worth $215,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 5.52% of the company’s stock.

BIOLASE Company Profile

BIOLASE, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells laser systems for dental practitioners and their patients in the United States and internationally. Its dental laser systems allow dentists, periodontists, endodontists, oral surgeons, and other dental specialists to perform a range of minimally invasive dental procedures, such as cosmetic, restorative, and complex surgical applications.

