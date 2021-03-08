Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.32

Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 110738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.
Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.
About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)
Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.
See Also: Dividend Kings
Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.