Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) Reaches New 52-Week High at $6.32

Shares of Colony Capital, Inc. (NYSE:CLNY) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $6.32 and last traded at $6.30, with a volume of 110738 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $6.00.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a research note on Monday, February 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $6.25 price target for the company. B. Riley lifted their target price on shares of Colony Capital from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Colony Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Truist started coverage on shares of Colony Capital in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price target for the company.

Get Colony Capital alerts:

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 2.72 and a quick ratio of 2.72. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.08 and a beta of 1.86. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $5.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.11.

Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th. The real estate investment trust reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.44) by $0.14. Colony Capital had a negative net margin of 146.26% and a negative return on equity of 58.61%. Equities research analysts expect that Colony Capital, Inc. will post 0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Brown Advisory Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the third quarter valued at about $29,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC grew its holdings in shares of Colony Capital by 73.5% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 12,442 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 5,272 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Colony Capital during the fourth quarter valued at about $39,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp boosted its holdings in Colony Capital by 22.1% during the third quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 14,484 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,624 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.69% of the company’s stock.

About Colony Capital (NYSE:CLNY)

Colony Capital, Inc (NYSE: CLNY) is a leading global investment firm with a heritage of identifying and capitalizing on key secular trends in real estate. The Company manages an approximately $47 billion portfolio of real assets on behalf of its shareholders and limited partners, including over $23 billion in digital real estate investments through Digital Colony, its digital infrastructure platform.

See Also: Dividend Kings

Receive News & Ratings for Colony Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colony Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.