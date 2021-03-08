Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) Stock Rating Upgraded by Barclays

Coloplast A/S (OTCMKTS:CLPBY) was upgraded by research analysts at Barclays from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on CLPBY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research note on Wednesday, February 3rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of Coloplast A/S from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Coloplast A/S in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Get Coloplast A/S alerts:

OTCMKTS CLPBY opened at $13.85 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $15.61 and a 200-day moving average of $15.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 49.45 and a beta of 0.28. Coloplast A/S has a 52 week low of $13.64 and a 52 week high of $17.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Coloplast A/S develops and markets intimate healthcare products and services worldwide. It provides ostomy care products, including SenSura Mio, which provides fit individual body shapes and optimal discretion for various types of ostomies; and SenSura Ostomy care solutions, as well as ostomy accessories under the Brava brand.

Read More: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for Coloplast A/S Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coloplast A/S and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.