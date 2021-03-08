Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) Shares Acquired by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB) by 0.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,758,461 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,339 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 2.46% of Columbia Banking System worth $63,129,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of COLB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $25,092,000 after purchasing an additional 992,192 shares in the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,253,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $79,547,000 after purchasing an additional 218,254 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,548,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $378,675,000 after purchasing an additional 162,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Columbia Banking System by 37.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 336,225 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,018,000 after purchasing an additional 91,864 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

Get Columbia Banking System alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:COLB opened at $47.29 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $3.39 billion, a PE ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.97. Columbia Banking System, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.11 and a 52 week high of $49.72. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.70 and a 200 day simple moving average of $33.45.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.37%. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is 41.79%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COLB shares. Stephens began coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. They issued an “equal weight” rating on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Friday, January 29th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $47.00 price objective (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a research note on Wednesday, March 3rd. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

Columbia Banking System Profile

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

Read More: Support Level

Receive News & Ratings for Columbia Banking System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbia Banking System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.