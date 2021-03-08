Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) Sets New 52-Week High at $49.83

Columbia Banking System, Inc. (NASDAQ:COLB)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $49.83 and last traded at $49.64, with a volume of 10323 shares. The stock had previously closed at $47.29.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on COLB. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $39.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Columbia Banking System from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Columbia Banking System from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 30th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $47.00 target price (up previously from $43.00) on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Wednesday, March 3rd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Columbia Banking System in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. They set an “equal weight” rating for the company. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

The business’s fifty day moving average is $42.70 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.45. The company has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76 and a beta of 0.97.

Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.22. Columbia Banking System had a net margin of 22.90% and a return on equity of 6.35%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.64 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Columbia Banking System, Inc. will post 1.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 24th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 10th were given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.27%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 9th. Columbia Banking System’s payout ratio is currently 41.79%.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of COLB. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 1,656.3% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 1,052,097 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,092,000 after buying an additional 992,192 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,129,000. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 15.8% in the 4th quarter. Cardinal Capital Management LLC CT now owns 2,951,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $105,961,000 after buying an additional 402,570 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Columbia Banking System in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,253,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Columbia Banking System by 10.9% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,215,788 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,547,000 after buying an additional 218,254 shares during the last quarter. 90.57% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Columbia Banking System (NASDAQ:COLB)

Columbia Banking System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Columbia State Bank that provides a range of banking services to small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals in Washington, Oregon, and Idaho. It offers personal banking products and services, including non-interest and interest-bearing checking, saving, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts; home mortgages for purchases and refinances, home equity loans and lines of credit, and personal loans; debit and credit cards; and digital banking services.

