Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) Reaches New 1-Year High at $54.81

Columbus McKinnon Co. (NASDAQ:CMCO) shares hit a new 52-week high on Monday . The company traded as high as $54.81 and last traded at $52.63, with a volume of 148234 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $53.12.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on CMCO. TheStreet raised Columbus McKinnon from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Barrington Research increased their price objective on Columbus McKinnon from $56.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Colliers Securities boosted their target price on shares of Columbus McKinnon from $42.00 to $49.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 21st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “strong sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 5th. Finally, DA Davidson upgraded shares of Columbus McKinnon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $39.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Friday, February 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $50.83.

Get Columbus McKinnon alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $46.17 and its 200 day moving average is $39.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.77, a PEG ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 1.51.

Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.10. Columbus McKinnon had a net margin of 2.54% and a return on equity of 8.20%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Columbus McKinnon Co. will post 0.87 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 5th were given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 4th. Columbus McKinnon’s payout ratio is 8.63%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMCO. Exane Derivatives increased its position in Columbus McKinnon by 74.1% during the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 1,177 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 501 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in Columbus McKinnon by 61.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 236.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,764 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $183,000 after purchasing an additional 3,350 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Columbus McKinnon by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 5,210 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $200,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of Columbus McKinnon in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $236,000. 97.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Columbus McKinnon (NASDAQ:CMCO)

Columbus McKinnon Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets hoists, actuators, rigging tools, digital power control systems, motion control products, and other technologies and systems for commercial and industrial applications worldwide. It offers various electric chain hoists, electric wire rope hoists, hand-operated hoists, winches, lever tools, and air-powered hoists under the Budgit, Chester, CM, Coffing, Little Mule, Pfaff, Shaw-Box, Yale, STAHL, and other brands; below-the-hook tooling, clamps, and textile strappings; and explosion-protected hoists, as well as supplies hoist trolleys.

Read More: Hedge Funds – How They Work For Investors

Receive News & Ratings for Columbus McKinnon Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Columbus McKinnon and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.