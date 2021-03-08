Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.63

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 1557980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.09.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.

The company has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.

Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 28th. The cable giant reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.08. Comcast had a return on equity of 15.45% and a net margin of 9.90%. The company had revenue of $27.71 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.79 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Comcast Co. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.

In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.

