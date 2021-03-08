Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA) Reaches New 1-Year High at $55.63

Comcast Co. (NASDAQ:CMCSA)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $55.63 and last traded at $55.57, with a volume of 1557980 shares. The stock had previously closed at $55.09.
A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Benchmark boosted their target price on Comcast from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cowen upgraded Comcast from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $56.00 to $60.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 3rd. Truist upped their price target on Comcast from $50.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 29th. Macquarie upped their price target on Comcast from $53.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, January 14th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price target on Comcast from $52.00 to $54.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 10th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.00.
The company has a market cap of $255.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.62, a PEG ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $51.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $48.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 7th will be issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is an increase from Comcast’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 6th. Comcast’s dividend payout ratio is currently 29.39%.
In related news, Director Maritza Gomez Montiel sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $49.97, for a total value of $99,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 13,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,104.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Comcast in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. Sterling Financial Planning Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. McCarthy Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Planned Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 3rd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, ADE LLC acquired a new position in shares of Comcast during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,000. 82.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
About Comcast (NASDAQ:CMCSA)
Comcast Corporation operates as a media and technology company worldwide. It operates through Cable Communications, Cable Networks, Broadcast Television, Filmed Entertainment, Theme Parks, and Sky segments. The Cable Communications segment offers cable services, including high-speed Internet, video, voice, wireless, and security and automation services to residential and business customers under the Xfinity brand, as well as sells advertising.
Featured Article: What is a conference call?
Receive News & Ratings for Comcast Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comcast and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.