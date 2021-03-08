Comfort Systems USA (NYSE:FIX) Reaches New 52-Week High at $71.49

Shares of Comfort Systems USA, Inc. (NYSE:FIX) reached a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $71.49 and last traded at $71.33, with a volume of 382 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $69.88.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Comfort Systems USA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $76.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.67.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.22 and a current ratio of 1.24. The stock has a market cap of $2.58 billion, a PE ratio of 18.20 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $59.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $54.06.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 23rd. Investors of record on Friday, March 12th will be issued a $0.115 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 11th. This represents a $0.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. This is a boost from Comfort Systems USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. Comfort Systems USA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.67%.

In other Comfort Systems USA news, Director Vance W. Tang sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.50, for a total transaction of $135,000.00. 3.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at $212,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in Comfort Systems USA by 206.3% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 9,224 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 6,213 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Comfort Systems USA during the third quarter valued at about $434,000. Pitcairn Co. increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 5.8% in the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 10,859 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $560,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Smith Asset Management Group LP increased its stake in Comfort Systems USA by 66.0% in the 3rd quarter. Smith Asset Management Group LP now owns 20,801 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,071,000 after buying an additional 8,270 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.50% of the company’s stock.

Comfort Systems USA, Inc provides mechanical and electrical installation, renovation, maintenance, repair, and replacement services for the mechanical and electrical services industry in the United States. It engages in the design, engineering, integration, installation, and start-up of mechanical, electrical, and plumbing (MEP) systems; and maintenance, repair, replacement, renovation, expansion, reconfiguration, and monitoring of existing buildings The company offers its services for heating, ventilation, and air conditioning (HVAC) systems, as well as plumbing, piping and controls, off-site construction, electrical, monitoring, and fire protection.

