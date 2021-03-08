Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) Sets New 52-Week High at $79.10

Commerce Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:CBSH) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $79.10 and last traded at $78.88, with a volume of 7257 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $77.13.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CBSH shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Commerce Bancshares from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $67.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Commerce Bancshares from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.40.

The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.30 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $71.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $64.73.

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.17. Commerce Bancshares had a return on equity of 10.49% and a net margin of 23.67%. The company had revenue of $344.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $347.85 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Commerce Bancshares, Inc. will post 2.78 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.2625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 8th. This represents a $1.05 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. Commerce Bancshares’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.67%.

In other news, CEO John W. Kemper sold 10,026 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.78, for a total transaction of $719,666.28. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 167,881 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,050,498.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director David W. Kemper sold 17,980 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.10, for a total value of $1,224,438.00. Insiders have sold 98,037 shares of company stock valued at $7,030,415 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.40% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CBSH. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its holdings in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 18.5% during the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 18,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,037,000 after purchasing an additional 2,873 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas purchased a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the 3rd quarter worth about $326,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 456,315 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,686,000 after acquiring an additional 10,199 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 10.0% in the 3rd quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 15,674 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $882,000 after acquiring an additional 1,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,782,955 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $100,362,000 after acquiring an additional 12,919 shares in the last quarter. 62.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commerce Bancshares Company Profile (NASDAQ:CBSH)

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth. The Consumer segment offers various banking products and services, including consumer deposits; consumer loans, such as automobile, motorcycle, marine, tractor/trailer, recreational vehicle, fixed rate and revolving home equity, and other consumer loans; patient health care financing; real estate loans; indirect and other consumer financing; personal mortgage banking; consumer installment lending; and consumer debit and credit bank cards, as well as provides online banking services.

