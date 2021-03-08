Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Hits New 1-Year High at $29.49

Shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $29.49 and last traded at $29.04, with a volume of 5646 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.76.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, February 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $22.44.

Get Commercial Metals alerts:

The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.57 and its 200-day moving average is $21.27. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a current ratio of 3.54.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a net margin of 4.75% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.73 EPS. Analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 19,900 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.98, for a total transaction of $536,902.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 664,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,916,689.54. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CMC. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,904,000. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 33.6% during the 4th quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,616,363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $74,280,000 after buying an additional 910,332 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 5.5% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,925,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $286,041,000 after buying an additional 721,083 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its position in shares of Commercial Metals by 28.9% during the 4th quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 2,969,241 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $60,988,000 after buying an additional 665,514 shares during the period. Finally, Hennessy Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Commercial Metals during the 4th quarter worth approximately $10,482,000. 84.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Commercial Metals Company Profile (NYSE:CMC)

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

Featured Article: Understanding Relative Strength Index



Receive News & Ratings for Commercial Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commercial Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.