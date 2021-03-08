Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) Shares Sold by Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ

Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ lessened its holdings in shares of Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) by 4.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 758,609 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 33,799 shares during the period. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ owned approximately 0.63% of Commercial Metals worth $15,582,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the fourth quarter worth $1,270,000. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 36.5% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 138,255 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $2,762,000 after purchasing an additional 36,980 shares in the last quarter. Snow Capital Management LP boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Snow Capital Management LP now owns 851,257 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $17,485,000 after purchasing an additional 35,344 shares in the last quarter. Bfsg LLC purchased a new stake in Commercial Metals during the third quarter worth $1,164,000. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. boosted its position in Commercial Metals by 36.6% during the third quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 183,889 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $3,674,000 after purchasing an additional 49,229 shares in the last quarter. 84.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CMC opened at $28.76 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $22.57 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.27. Commercial Metals has a twelve month low of $10.76 and a twelve month high of $28.86. The company has a market capitalization of $3.45 billion, a PE ratio of 13.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.60 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.54, a quick ratio of 2.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, January 10th. The basic materials company reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Commercial Metals had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.75%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.73 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Commercial Metals will post 1.73 EPS for the current year.

In other Commercial Metals news, CEO Barbara Smith sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.98, for a total transaction of $649,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 689,073 shares in the company, valued at $17,902,116.54. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 126,982 shares of company stock valued at $3,063,617 over the last 90 days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

CMC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $22.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, January 8th. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on Commercial Metals from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. BNP Paribas downgraded Commercial Metals from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Commercial Metals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 15th. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $22.44.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and fabricates steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States, Poland, China, Germany, and internationally. The company processes and sells ferrous and nonferrous scrap metals to steel mills and foundries, aluminum sheet and ingot manufacturers, brass and bronze ingot makers, copper refineries and mills, secondary lead smelters, specialty steel mills, high temperature alloy manufacturers, and other consumers.

