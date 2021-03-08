Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Commerzbank AG (ETR:CBK) have received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the fifteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is €5.40 ($6.35).

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Jefferies Financial Group set a €6.20 ($7.29) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €6.00 ($7.06) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €5.00 ($5.88) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Royal Bank of Canada set a €6.50 ($7.65) price target on Commerzbank and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. Finally, Warburg Research set a €4.10 ($4.82) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th.

Get Commerzbank alerts:

Shares of ETR:CBK opened at €5.51 ($6.48) on Monday. Commerzbank has a 1-year low of €2.80 ($3.30) and a 1-year high of €5.96 ($7.01). The business has a fifty day moving average price of €5.50 and a 200-day moving average price of €5.00. The company has a market capitalization of $6.89 billion and a PE ratio of -2.40.

Commerzbank AG provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through two segments, Private and Small-Business Customers and Corporate Clients segments.

Further Reading: What does a bar chart mean for investors?

Receive News & Ratings for Commerzbank Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Commerzbank and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.