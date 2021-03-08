CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) Trading Up 5%

CommScope Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:COMM)’s stock price was up 5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $15.37 and last traded at $15.25. Approximately 2,867,800 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 23% from the average daily volume of 2,330,339 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.52.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on COMM shares. Smith Barney Citigroup lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of CommScope from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 18th. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lowered shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $12.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, December 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of CommScope from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $12.00 to $18.00 in a report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of CommScope from $11.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.27.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $14.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.96. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.73, a PEG ratio of 6.34 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.74, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

CommScope (NASDAQ:COMM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.22. CommScope had a negative net margin of 12.02% and a positive return on equity of 51.48%. Research analysts expect that CommScope Holding Company, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Frank M. Drendel sold 404,089 shares of CommScope stock in a transaction on Monday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.04, for a total transaction of $5,269,320.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. increased its stake in shares of CommScope by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. now owns 25,995 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the last quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina grew its stake in CommScope by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Treasurer of the State of North Carolina now owns 72,044 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $965,000 after buying an additional 1,170 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 8.4% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,691 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $159,000 after buying an additional 1,372 shares during the last quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 6.3% in the 3rd quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC now owns 35,454 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $323,000 after buying an additional 2,099 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Lapides Asset Management LLC grew its stake in CommScope by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Lapides Asset Management LLC now owns 322,100 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,316,000 after buying an additional 2,800 shares during the last quarter. 95.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

CommScope Company Profile (NASDAQ:COMM)

CommScope Holding Company, Inc provides infrastructure solutions for communications and entertainment networks. It operates through four segments: Broadband Networks (Broadband), Home Networks (Home), Outdoor Wireless Networks (OWN), and Venue and Campus Networks (VCN).The Broadband segment provides a converged cable access platform, passive optical networking products, video systems, access technologies, fiber and coaxial cables, fiber and copper connectivity products, and hardened closures to the telco and cable provider broadband market.

