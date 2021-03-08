Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) Stock Price Up 6.2%

Community Health Systems, Inc. (NYSE:CYH)’s stock price rose 6.2% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.27 and last traded at $9.23. Approximately 3,107,802 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 37% from the average daily volume of 2,271,373 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.69.

CYH has been the topic of several research reports. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $7.00 to $8.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Community Health Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $10.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 2nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Community Health Systems from $3.50 to $4.10 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Community Health Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $6.52.

The stock has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a PE ratio of -5.64 and a beta of 2.12. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.27 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.18.

Community Health Systems (NYSE:CYH) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.78. Equities research analysts forecast that Community Health Systems, Inc. will post -0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Tian Qiao Chen sold 3,557,369 shares of Community Health Systems stock in a transaction on Friday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.51, for a total value of $30,273,210.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 6.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vantage Consulting Group Inc bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 28.3% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 7,229 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after acquiring an additional 1,596 shares during the last quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Community Health Systems by 49,863.6% in the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 10,970 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $94,000. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC bought a new stake in Community Health Systems in the 4th quarter worth $102,000. 84.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Health Systems Company Profile (NYSE:CYH)

Community Health Systems, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns, leases, and operates general acute care hospitals in the United States. The company offers general acute care, emergency room, general and specialty surgery, critical care, internal medicine, obstetrics, diagnostic, psychiatric, and rehabilitation services, as well as skilled nursing and home care services.

