Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD) Hits New 1-Year Low at $3.98

Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)’s share price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $3.98 and last traded at $4.08, with a volume of 6927 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $17.05.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd.

The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $15.29 and a 200 day moving average of $13.47. The company has a market cap of $1.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.03.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of CBD. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at $49,000. Boston Common Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the fourth quarter valued at about $177,000. Marks Group Wealth Management Inc bought a new position in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição during the 4th quarter worth about $190,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição in the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Finally, Royal London Asset Management Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição by 40.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royal London Asset Management Ltd. now owns 15,459 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 4,419 shares during the period.

About Companhia Brasileira de Distribuição (NYSE:CBD)

Companhia Brasileira de DistribuiÃ§Ã£o engages in the retail of food, clothing, home appliances, electronics, and other products through its chain of hypermarkets, supermarkets, specialized stores, and department stores in Brazil. The company operates in Food Retail, and Cash and Carry segments. The Food Retail segment sells non-perishables, beverages, fruits, vegetables, meat, breads, cold cuts, dairy products, cleaning products, disposable products, and personal care products; and home appliances and other non-food products, such as clothing and baby items, shoes and accessories, household articles, books, magazines, CDs and DVDs, stationery, toys, sports and camping gears, furniture, mobile phones, mattresses, pet products, and gardening equipment and tools, as well as electronic products, including personal computers, software, computer accessories, and sound and image systems.

