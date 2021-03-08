Comparing Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) and Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI)

Inphi (NASDAQ:IPHI) and Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends, earnings, profitability and risk.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Inphi and Applied Materials, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Inphi 0 6 7 0 2.54 Applied Materials 0 4 18 0 2.82

Inphi presently has a consensus price target of $157.83, suggesting a potential upside of 4.77%. Applied Materials has a consensus price target of $125.74, suggesting a potential upside of 10.83%. Given Applied Materials’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe Applied Materials is more favorable than Inphi.

Profitability

This table compares Inphi and Applied Materials’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Inphi -10.22% 15.33% 5.29% Applied Materials 21.04% 40.65% 18.07%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

94.4% of Inphi shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 78.8% of Applied Materials shares are held by institutional investors. 2.9% of Inphi shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.4% of Applied Materials shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Inphi and Applied Materials’ gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Inphi $365.64 million 22.09 -$72.91 million ($0.06) -2,510.83 Applied Materials $17.20 billion 6.05 $3.62 billion $4.17 27.21

Applied Materials has higher revenue and earnings than Inphi. Inphi is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Applied Materials, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Inphi has a beta of 1.07, meaning that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Applied Materials has a beta of 1.48, meaning that its share price is 48% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Applied Materials beats Inphi on 11 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

Inphi Company Profile

Inphi Corporation provides high-speed analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions for the communications, datacenter, and computing markets in China, the United States, Thailand, and internationally. Its analog and mixed signal semiconductor solutions offer high signal integrity at various data speeds and reduce system power consumption. The company's semiconductor solutions address bandwidth bottlenecks in networks, maximize throughput and minimize latency in computing environments, and enable the rollout of communications and datacenter infrastructures. Its solutions provide a high-speed interface between analog and mixed signals, and digital information in high-performance systems, such as telecommunications transport systems, enterprise networking equipment, and data centers. The company also provides 25G to 600G high-speed analog and mixed semiconductor solutions for the communications market. Its products perform a range of functions, such as amplifying, encoding, multiplexing, demultiplexing, and retiming signals at speeds up to 400 Gbps. Inphi Corporation sells its products directly through its sales force, as well as through a network of sales representatives and distributors to original equipment manufacturers. The company was formerly known as TCom Communications, Inc. and changed its name to Inphi Corporation in February 2001. Inphi Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in San Jose, California.

Applied Materials Company Profile

Applied Materials, Inc. provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits. This segment also offers various technologies, including epitaxy, ion implantation, oxidation/nitridation, rapid thermal processing, physical vapor deposition, chemical vapor deposition, chemical mechanical planarization, electrochemical deposition, atomic layer deposition, etching, and selective deposition and removal, as well as metrology and inspection tools. The Applied Global Services segment provides integrated solutions to optimize equipment and fab performance and productivity comprising spares, upgrades, services, remanufactured earlier generation equipment, and factory automation software for semiconductor, display, and other products. The Display and Adjacent Markets segment offers products for manufacturing liquid crystal displays; organic light-emitting diodes; and other display technologies for TVs, monitors, laptops, personal computers, electronic tablets, smart phones, and other consumer-oriented devices, as well as equipment for processing flexible substrates. The company operates in the United States, China, Korea, Taiwan, Japan, Southeast Asia, and Europe. Applied Materials, Inc. was founded in 1967 and is headquartered in Santa Clara, California.

