Comparing United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC)

United Bankshares (NASDAQ:UBSI) and Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Analyst Recommendations

Get United Bankshares alerts:

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for United Bankshares and Great Southern Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score United Bankshares 0 4 2 0 2.33 Great Southern Bancorp 0 0 1 0 3.00

United Bankshares currently has a consensus price target of $31.25, indicating a potential downside of 22.97%. Great Southern Bancorp has a consensus price target of $56.00, indicating a potential downside of 6.23%. Given Great Southern Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Great Southern Bancorp is more favorable than United Bankshares.

Profitability

This table compares United Bankshares and Great Southern Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets United Bankshares 24.26% 6.85% 1.13% Great Southern Bancorp 23.16% 9.63% 1.13%

Risk and Volatility

United Bankshares has a beta of 1.35, indicating that its share price is 35% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Great Southern Bancorp has a beta of 0.99, indicating that its share price is 1% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares United Bankshares and Great Southern Bancorp’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio United Bankshares $913.05 million 5.73 $260.10 million $2.55 15.91 Great Southern Bancorp $265.95 million 3.11 $73.61 million $5.14 11.62

United Bankshares has higher revenue and earnings than Great Southern Bancorp. Great Southern Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than United Bankshares, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

United Bankshares pays an annual dividend of $1.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.5%. Great Southern Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. United Bankshares pays out 54.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Great Southern Bancorp pays out 26.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. United Bankshares has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and Great Southern Bancorp has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.3% of United Bankshares shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 44.4% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by institutional investors. 5.8% of United Bankshares shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 23.1% of Great Southern Bancorp shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

United Bankshares beats Great Southern Bancorp on 9 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

United Bankshares Company Profile

United Bankshares, Inc., a financial holding company, primarily provides commercial and retail banking products and services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Community Banking and Mortgage Banking. The company accepts checking, savings, and time and money market accounts; individual retirement accounts; and demand deposits, statement and special savings, and interest-bearing checking accounts. It also offers personal, commercial, floor plan, and student loans; construction and real estate loans; and consumer loans, including credit card and home equity loans. In addition, the company provides safe deposit boxes, wire transfers, and other banking products and services; investment, security, and trust services; services to correspondent banks, including check clearing, safekeeping, and buying and selling federal funds; automated teller machine services; and Internet and telephone banking services. Further, it offers community banking services, such as asset management, real property title insurance, financial planning, mortgage banking, and brokerage services. The company operates 138 full-service offices, which consists of 51 offices in West Virginia; 82 offices in the Shenandoah Valley region of Virginia and the Northern Virginia, Maryland, and Washington, D.C. metropolitan areas; 4 offices in southwestern Pennsylvania; and 1 office in southeastern Ohio. United Bankshares, Inc. was incorporated in 1982 and is headquartered in Charleston, West Virginia.

Great Southern Bancorp Company Profile

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that offers a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises residential and commercial real estate loans, construction loans, commercial business loans, home improvement loans, and unsecured consumer loans, as well as secured consumer loans, including automobile loans, boat loans, home equity loans, loans secured by savings deposits. It also provides insurance and related services. As of December 31, 2019, the company operated 97 retail banking centers and approximately 200 automated teller machines in Missouri, Iowa, Minnesota, Kansas, Nebraska, and Arkansas; and 6 commercial and 1 mortgage loan production offices in Atlanta, Chicago, Dallas, and Omaha, Nebraska, as well as Tulsa, Okla. Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. was founded in 1923 and is headquartered in Springfield, Missouri.

Receive News & Ratings for United Bankshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Bankshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.