Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) Holdings Lifted by Wells Fargo & Company MN

Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in shares of Compass Minerals International, Inc. (NYSE:CMP) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 827,174 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 38,816 shares during the quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN owned 2.44% of Compass Minerals International worth $51,053,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP purchased a new position in shares of Compass Minerals International during the fourth quarter valued at $1,363,000. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 97.0% in the fourth quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 7,866 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $485,000 after purchasing an additional 3,873 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 14.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,073,999 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $66,288,000 after purchasing an additional 132,766 shares in the last quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 27.9% in the fourth quarter. Personal CFO Solutions LLC now owns 4,578 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $283,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its stake in Compass Minerals International by 57.6% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 10,235 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $632,000 after purchasing an additional 3,741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have commented on CMP shares. TheStreet upgraded Compass Minerals International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group cut Compass Minerals International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $51.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Compass Minerals International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 20th. Monness Crespi & Hardt cut Compass Minerals International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Compass Minerals International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Compass Minerals International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $58.57.

CMP stock opened at $65.36 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $63.17 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.98. The firm has a market cap of $2.22 billion, a PE ratio of 27.23 and a beta of 1.55. Compass Minerals International, Inc. has a 1-year low of $34.39 and a 1-year high of $69.24.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 15th. The basic materials company reported $0.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.38 by ($0.76). Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 5.73% and a return on equity of 21.38%. On average, analysts forecast that Compass Minerals International, Inc. will post 2.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 10th will be given a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 9th. Compass Minerals International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 150.00%.

Compass Minerals International Profile

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, the United Kingdom, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America.

