Compound Price Tops $472.20 (COMP)

Compound (CURRENCY:COMP) traded down 0.9% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on March 8th. In the last week, Compound has traded up 0% against the US dollar. One Compound token can now be bought for approximately $472.20 or 0.00919493 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Compound has a total market capitalization of $2.20 billion and approximately $192.97 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Compound Profile

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 4,655,810 tokens. The official message board for Compound is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official website is compound.finance/governance/comp. Compound’s official Twitter account is @CompoundCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Compound Token Trading

