Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.67. 2,150,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,401,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.15 and its 200-day moving average is $14.00. The company has a market capitalization of $524.78 million, a P/E ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.52.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The business had revenue of $2.00 million during the quarter. Compugen’s quarterly revenue was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.10) EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CGEN. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado bought a new stake in Compugen during the 4th quarter valued at about $58,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 67.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 7,756 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 3,127 shares during the period. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the fourth quarter worth approximately $130,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in shares of Compugen by 15.4% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,546 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $188,000 after acquiring an additional 1,543 shares during the period. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Compugen in the third quarter worth approximately $192,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.35% of the company’s stock.

About Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

