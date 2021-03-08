Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Trading Down 7.6%

Shares of Compugen Ltd. (NASDAQ:CGEN) fell 7.6% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $7.60 and last traded at $7.67. 2,150,544 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 53% from the average session volume of 1,401,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $8.30.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Compugen from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $20.38.

The firm has a market cap of $524.78 million, a PE ratio of -20.73 and a beta of 2.52. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $12.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.00.

Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 25th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $2.00 million for the quarter. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19900.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Compugen Ltd. will post -0.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of CGEN. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $475,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 105,476 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,714,000 after purchasing an additional 4,383 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 14.1% in the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 54,300 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $882,000 after purchasing an additional 6,700 shares during the period. Stockman Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compugen in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,037,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Compugen by 6.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,307,722 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $37,500,000 after acquiring an additional 133,984 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Compugen Company Profile (NASDAQ:CGEN)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, engages in the research, development, and commercialization of therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; BAY 1905254, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2, which is in Phase I clinical study in patients with solid tumors; and COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT.

